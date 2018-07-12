Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Tyler Perry warns his fans about fake Facebook offers

July 12, 2018 1:21 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tyler Perry is warning fans not to get scammed.

The actor, comedian and director says in a Facebook video that he’s not giving away anything. The 48-year-old directed a strong comment at whoever was making the posts, saying: “Stop it, devil.”

Perry did not point to anything specific, but says there are as many as 30 fake promotions daily that his team shuts down. He warned people not to give out their personal information in response to the fake offers.

The New Orleans-born Perry says while he’s given cars and houses to employees and friends, he’s not giving away anything on Facebook.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington