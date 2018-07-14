Listen Live Sports

U of Kansas leaders: altered flag to remain museum display

July 14, 2018 1:27 pm
 
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — University of Kansas leaders say they will keep an altered U.S. flag on display in a school museum, despite demands from the governor and his top election rival to remove it from campus.

The Capital-Journal reports that Chancellor Doug Girod and interim provost Carl Lejuez informed university faculty and staff Friday that the flag will remain on exhibit in Spencer Museum.

The altered flag is part of a national art project. It includes two black shapes that the artist, Josephine Meckseper, says represents a deeply polarized country.

It had been flying outside a building on the university’s main campus in Lawrence, but Girod had it moved Wednesday afternoon, saying its display had generated public safety concerns.

Republican Gov. Jeff Colyer and GOP primary rival Kris Kobach called Thursday for the university to also remove from the museum the altered flag, which they called a desecration.

Information from: The Topeka (Kan.) Capital-Journal, http://www.cjonline.com

