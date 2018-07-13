Listen Live Sports

UK: Man gets life in prison for promoting Prince George plot

July 13, 2018 11:19 am
 
LONDON (AP) — An alleged Islamic State group supporter who encouraged attacks on 4-year-old Prince George of Britain has been sentenced to life in prison with a minimum of 25 years.

Husnain Rashid maintained he’d done nothing wrong during the early part of his trial, but later switched his plea to guilty on four counts of preparing terrorist acts and encouraging terrorism.

The 32-year-old Rashid, a former teacher at a mosque, was accused of using the Telegram messaging site to encourage “lone wolf” attacks and to provide advice on the use of bombs, chemicals and knives.

Prosecutors said he suggested a range of attack targets, including injecting poison into supermarket ice cream and George, the oldest child of Prince William and his wife, Kate.

One post included a photo of the young prince and the address of George’s London school.

