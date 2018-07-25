Listen Live Sports

Universal picks carnival theme for Halloween Horror Nights

July 25, 2018 12:25 pm
 
From the 1930s film “Freaks” to Stephen King’s “It,” carnivals and circuses have served as backgrounds for terror in popular culture.

Now, Universal Orlando is capitalizing on that horror history with a carnival-themed Halloween Horror Nights this year.

The resort announced Wednesday that the 10 haunted houses that make up Halloween Horror nights will have a carnival theme. The latest iteration of Halloween Horror Nights is being called “Carnival Graveyard: Rust in Pieces”

The resort’s Halloween-themed haunted houses open in mid-September and will terrorize visitors through the beginning of November.

