Update on the latest in business:

FINANCIAL MARKETS

Story headline here

DATELINE (AP) —

ECONOMY – THE DAY AHEAD

Advertisement

Business and economic reports scheduled for today

WASHINGTON (AP) — There are no major business or economic reports scheduled for today.

EPA-TRUCK POLLUTION LAWSUIT

California sues over Trump suspending truck pollution rule

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California and 14 other states are suing the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency over its decision to suspend an Obama-era rule aimed at limiting pollution from trucks.

The lawsuit filed Thursday in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit says the July 6 decision by the Trump EPA was illegal and could put thousands of additional highly polluting trucks on the roads.

The rule at issue limited production of heavy-duty freight trucks outfitted with older engines that don’t meet today’s emissions standards.

An email to the EPA for comment on the suit was not immediately returned.

An EPA official said in a memo that the suspension was in the public interest to avoid disruption to small businesses that make the trucks with older engines.

FOSSIL FUEL LAWSUIT-NEW YORK

Federal judge tosses out climate change lawsuit

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge has tossed out New York City’s effort to hold oil companies responsible for global warming, saying it’s not the judiciary’s responsibility.

U.S. District Judge John Keenan ruled Thursday. Keenan wrote that global warming is a problem best left to the other two branches of government.

The city earlier this year sued five of the world’s biggest oil companies, blaming them for global warming. It sought unspecified damages from BP, Chevron, ConocoPhillips, Exxon Mobil and Royal Dutch Shell.

The city says it will appeal.

A lawyer for Chevron says the judge was right to decide it was illogical and an intrusion on the other branches of government to resolve an issue like climate change through litigation.

Keenan says the lawsuit implicates countless foreign governments and their laws and policies.

COMIC-CON-DC UNIVERSE

DC Universe sets pricing plan for digital subscription

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A digital subscription service for DC Comics superfans launching in the fall of 2018 has set its annual membership fee at $74.99.

DC Universe and Warner Bros. Digital Networks announced the pricing plan Thursday at San Diego Comic-Con along with a trailer launch for one of its original live-action series, “Titans,” starring Brenton Thwaites as Dick Grayson.

The service gives subscribers access to a massive archive of classic DC films, comic books and television shows, in addition to its planned original and live-action series.

Monthly memberships will be available for $7.99 a month.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.