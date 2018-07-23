Update on the latest in business:

FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian stocks mixed as trade tensions take center stage

SINGAPORE (AP) — Asian markets are mixed on today as concerns over trade tensions move to the forefront at the meeting this weekend of the Group of 20 industrial nations.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 tumbled 1.3 percent and South Korea’s Kospi dropped 0.9 percent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 0.3 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.1 percent, recouping Friday’s losses.

On Wall Street Friday, U.S. indexes closed slightly lower as a jump in bond yields helped banks but hurt big-dividend stocks. The S&P 500 index lost 0.1 percent to 2,801.83. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gave up less than 0.1 percent to 25,058.12. And the Nasdaq composite dipped 0.1 percent to 7,820.20 while the Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks dropped 0.3 percent to 1,696.81.

ECONOMY-THE DAY AHEAD

Business and economic reports scheduled for today

WASHINGTON (AP) — The National Association of Realtors releases existing home sales data for June today.

Also, Alphabet Inc., which owns Google, reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.

ARGENTINA-US TREASURY SECRETARY-TARIFFS

Mnuchin: Overall US economy not harmed by trade battles

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says the overall U.S. economy has not been harmed by the trade battles set off by President Donald Trump’s get-tough policies although some individual sectors have been hurt. He says the administration was exploring ways to help farmers and other specific industries that have been affected.

Mnuchin spoke to reporters Saturday in Buenos Aires on the sidelines of meetings of finance ministers and central bank presidents from the Group of 20 nations, composed of traditional economic powers such as the United States, Japan and Germany and emerging economic powers including China, Brazil, India and Argentina.

Mnuchin said that there had not been an adverse effect on overall growth from the tariffs but that certain industries were being harmed because other countries were retaliating by targeting specific industries.

ARGENTINA-G20

EU says trade differences remain despite G-20 talks

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — The European financial affairs commissioner says that differences of position on trade remain despite talks between G-20 officials meeting in Argentina’s capital.

Pierre Moscovici said Sunday that “trade tensions remain high and threaten to escalate further.” But he said the summit has not been “tense.”

G-20 finance ministers and central bank chiefs are meeting in Buenos Aires amid fears over U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade policies and the potential impact of a trade war.

The U.S. and China have hit each other with tariffs on $34 billion goods with another $16 billion in penalty tariffs in the pipeline.

Officials in Buenos Aires are also discussing issues including the future of work and infrastructure for development, the international tax system and financial inclusion during the two-day meeting that began Saturday.

EU-BREXIT

New UK Brexit chief: We may not pay exit fee if no deal

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s new Brexit chief has suggested Britain might not pay its 39 billion pound ($51 billion) divorce bill if no trade agreement with the European Union is reached.

Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab told the Sunday Telegraph that there must be “conditionality” between Britain making the exit payment and its ability to create a new relationship with the EU.

He says “you can’t have one side fulfilling its side of the bargain and the other side not, or going slow, or failing to commit on its side.”

Raab replaced David Davis, who resigned two weeks ago to protest Prime Minister Theresa May’s “soft” Brexit plan.

Britain and the EU remain far apart on terms of a new trade setup. May’s Conservative Party is also deeply split over what Brexit policy to support.

ITALY-FIAT CHRYSLER

FCA shares dip 4 percent in trading after Marchionne exit

MILAN (AP) — Shares in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles have dropped 4 percent in the first trading since news that the Italian-American automaker’s longtime CEO, Sergio Marchionne, has been replaced unexpectedly due to complications from surgery.

FCA shares opened Monday at 15.70 euros in volatile Milan trading. The losses weighed on the Milan stock exchange overall, where the heft of FCA pulled down the benchmark FTSE MIB by nearly 1 percent.

The FCA board on Saturday named long-time Jeep executive Mike Manley as CEO, accelerating a transition that was planned for early next year. The company said the 66-year-old Marchionne suffered complications from shoulder surgery last month that meant he cannot resume his duties.

Boards also named replacements for Marchionne as Ferrari CEO and CNH Industrial chairman.

CHINA-EU-KOREA-STEEL

China investigating European, Korean steel imports

BEIJING (AP) — China has launched a trade investigation of steel from Europe and South Korea, potentially complicating efforts to recruit them as allies in its tariff dispute with U.S. President Donald Trump.

The Commerce Ministry says it will look into whether some stainless steel products from the European Union, South Korea, Japan and Indonesia are sold at improperly low prices and should be subject to anti-dumping duties.

The announcement comes as Beijing tries to rally foreign support in its dispute with Trump over U.S. tariff hikes imposed in response to complaints Beijing steals or pressures foreign companies to hand over technology.

Chinese leaders have tried, so far in vain, to appeal to European leaders and South Korean businesspeople by promising to increase imports — a step that would be set back if duties on steel increased.

European and other leaders criticize Trump’s tactics but many share U.S. criticisms of Chinese market barriers and industrial policy.

Today’s announcement gave no indication of possible levels of anti-dumping tariffs.

TESLA-SUPPLIERS

WSJ: Tesla seeking cash from suppliers

UNDATED (AP) — Tesla has asked some of its suppliers to refund a portion of what the auto maker has already spent to help it become profitable, the Wall Street Journal reports.

The plea raises questions about the company’s cash position, which has dwindled following some production issues.

A memo provided to the newspaper shows Tesla requested the supplier return what it calls a meaningful amount of money on its payments since 2016. The memo said all suppliers were being asked to help the company become profitable.

The electric car company declined to comment on the specific memo but confirmed that it is seeking price reductions from suppliers for projects, some of which date back that far.

Supply-chain consultants told the paper that sometimes automakers will demand a reduction in price for a current contract going forward or use leverage of the promise of a new deal to get upfront savings. But they say it is unusual for an auto maker to ask for a refund for past work.

UBER-PASSENGERS RECORDED

Uber suspends driver who live-streamed St. Louis passengers

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ride-sharing company Uber has suspended a driver who recorded hundreds of St. Louis-area riders without their permission and streamed the live video online.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported 32-year-old Jason Gargac, of Florissant, Missouri, has given about 700 rides in the area since March. Almost all have been streamed to his channel on the live video website Twitch, where he goes by the username “JustSmurf.”

Gargac said he is just trying to “capture the natural interactions between myself and the passengers.”

But some riders said they felt their privacy had been violated. Of about a dozen the newspaper interviewed, all said they didn’t know they were livestreamed and wouldn’t have consented.

After the story’s publication, Uber said it was suspending his use of the app due to “troubling behavior.”

RITZ RECALL-SALMONELLA

Some Ritz cracker products recalled over salmonella risk

UNDATED (AP) — Mondelez Global says it’s voluntarily recalling some of its Ritz Cracker products over potential risk of salmonella.

The Hanover, New Jersey-based company says it’s recalling 16 varieties of Ritz Cracker Sandwiches and Ritz Bits products in the U.S. The products contain whey powder, which its supplier has recalled due to the potential presence of salmonella.

Mondelez says no illnesses have been reported yet. Symptoms of salmonella include fever, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. It can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in the young, elderly or those with weakened immune systems.

FILM-BOX OFFICE

‘Equalizer 2’ squeaks past ‘Mamma Mia 2’ and takes top spot

UNDATED (AP) — In the battle of two very different sequels at the box office this weekend, Denzel Washington’s action pic “The Equalizer 2” has narrowly won out over the ABBA jukebox musical “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.”

Studios on Sunday estimate that the R-rated Denzel Washington joint grossed $35.8 million from North American theaters over the weekend. It’s Washington’s first ever sequel.

Second place went to Universal Pictures’ “Mamma Mia 2,” which took in $34.4 million after a stronger start on Friday. The first film grossed more than $600 million 10 years ago.

In its second weekend, “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation” came in third with $23.2 million. “Ant-Man and the Wasp” took fourth place with $16.1 million in its third weekend, and “Incredibles 2” came in fifth with $11.5 million.

CHINA-VACCINE SCANDAL

Chinese premier orders investigation of vaccine makers

BEIJING (AP) — China’s No. 2 leader has ordered an investigation of its vaccine industry after violations by a maker of rabies vaccine for humans prompted a public outcry.

Premier Li Keqiang’s order followed the disclosure that Changchun Changsheng Life Sciences Ltd. was accused of fabricating production and inspection records for its rabies vaccine.

Li promised to “resolutely crack down” on violations that endanger public safety. He said the incident “violated a moral bottom line of the people and must be explained clearly to the public.”

There were no reports of injuries due to the rabies vaccine but the disclosure prompted an outpouring of criticism online.

China has suffered a series of deaths and injuries due to fake or shoddy drugs, milk and other products blamed on lax oversight or corruption by regulators.

LOBSTER CATCH

All shell, no shock: Lobster prices strong, season picks up

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — New England’s lobster industry faces big new challenges in selling the seafood to Europe and China, but the trouble hasn’t caused prices to budge much for American consumers.

The lobster business is in the midst of its busiest part of the year, when tourists flock to coastal states with a beachside lobster dinner in mind. It’s also when prices tend to fall a bit because it’s when the majority of lobsters are caught.

But prices haven’t fallen much. Retailers are selling live lobsters in the $7 to $12 per pound (per 0.45 kilogram) range in Maine, where the lobster industry is based. That’s not too far behind recent summers.

Members of the industry have voiced concerns about new tariffs applied this month by China, a big buyer for American lobster.

