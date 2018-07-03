Listen Live Sports

Video: Awning collapses on 2 women

July 3, 2018 1:02 pm
 
< a min read
NEW YORK (AP) — Dramatic video shows two women flinching and trying in vain to flee as an awning crashes on top of them in New York City.

NY1 television says the women were treated for minor injuries suffered in the collapse Monday afternoon in Brooklyn’s Bay Ridge neighborhood.

The video shows other people rushing to help and lifting the awning off them.

Buildings inspectors are investigating.

