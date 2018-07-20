Listen Live Sports

Walter White may appear in ‘Better Call Saul,’ creator says

July 20, 2018 12:29 am
 
1 min read
SAN DIEGO (AP) — “Breaking Bad” is gone, but Walter White may be coming back to television.

“Breaking Bad” creator Vince Gilligan said Thursday at Comic-Con that there is an excellent chance that the Bryan Cranston character and Aaron Paul’s Jesse Pinkman will be in the show’s spinoff “Better Call Saul” at some point.

Gilligan, Cranston and Paul were joined by many of their fellow “Breaking Bad” castmates in the 6,500-seat Hall H to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the show.

Gilligan said the characters will not appear in season 4 of “Better Call Saul” when it picks up in August.

“We don’t want to jerk folks around,” Gilligan said. “But we would be sorely remiss if these characters didn’t appear in the show before it ended.”

“Better Call Saul” is a prequel spinoff of “Breaking Bad” that tracks the rise of a struggling lawyer played by Bob Odenkirk into the go-to attorney for top criminals in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

“Breaking Bad” aired for five seasons on AMC, earning Cranston four outstanding drama actor Emmy Awards for his role as White. Paul won three supporting actor Emmys.

Paul brought his infant daughter onstage wearing a yellow hazmat suit and respirator like the one his character donned on the show while making meth.

“I miss you all, I miss the show,” he told his former co-stars at one point.

Cranston also said that “Breaking Bad” will never be a feature film, but Gilligan countered not to rule it out.

