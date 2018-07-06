Listen Live Sports

West Virginia mom sues alleged pill mill over fatal overdose

July 6, 2018 6:55 am
 
BECKLEY, W.Va. (AP) — The mother of a man who overdosed in West Virginia is suing a pain management clinic that federal prosecutors say was run as a pill mill.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports that Inez Lewis filed her lawsuit on June 29, four months after 12 people involved in the Hope Clinic were indicted.

Lewis says her son Timothy Jason Lewis died last year after clinic doctors prescribed him medically unnecessary opioid medications.

She’s also suing four clinic employees and two pharmacies that filled prescriptions, despite evidence of suspicious activity. The lawsuit says Timothy Lewis’ oxycodone and methadone prescriptions weren’t medically necessary.

All 12 defendants have pleaded not guilty to the charges. The newspaper didn’t include comment from the defendants in Lewis’ lawsuit.

Information from: The Charleston Gazette-Mail, http://wvgazettemail.com.

