Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Avid ballet dancer loses legs in Bahamas tour boat explosion

July 3, 2018 1:53 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — A woman who used to be an avid ballet dancer suffered serious injuries in a deadly Bahamas tour boat explosion and had her lower legs amputated.

Stephanie Schaffer, a 22-year-old student at Castleton University, was among nine people injured when the boat exploded Saturday , killing a U.S. citizen.

Schaffer also suffered broken arms, a fractured spine and internal injuries, The Rutland Herald reported. Her mother suffered a fractured lower right leg, a shattered left ankle, a fractured wrist and broken ribs.

Relatives and friends were trying to help the family through an online fundraising campaign that had raised $105,000 by Tuesday.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

“Thank you to all of you who have followed and supported, the family is deeply humbled by all the love,” said a post on the page.

Authorities in the Bahamas are working to determine what caused the fire minutes into a day trip around the small islands near Great Exuma.

The U.S. Coast Guard airlifted four Americans to Florida for treatment while six people were treated in Nassau.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington