Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

2 injured at Gordon Ramsay’s restaurant in Las Vegas

August 3, 2018 9:39 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Two patrons of chef Gordon Ramsay’s newest restaurant on the Las Vegas Strip were taken to a hospital for treatment for injuries involving a drink.

Caesars Entertainment confirmed to The Associated Press Friday that two people were injured at Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen Thursday.

The company would not specify the drink, but says it has been taken off the menu. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports it was a flaming tiki-style cocktail called Rum Donkey.

The online menu shows the ingredients are Cruzan Single Barrel Rum, falernum, brown sugar, ginger beer and torched passion fruit.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Clark County Fire Deputy Chief Jon Klassen says the department transported two people to the hospital, but firefighters didn’t have to extinguish any fire. He had no information on the extent of the customers’ injuries or status.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Health News Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington