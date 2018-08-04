‘600-lb Life’ star James Bonner found dead in South Carolina

LEXINGTON, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a reality television star from the series “My 600-lb Life” has been found dead at a South Carolina home. James “LB” Bonner was 30.

A Lexington County Sheriff’s Department incident report states that deputies performing a welfare check found Bonner dead from a gunshot wound Thursday.

It didn’t appear foul play was involved. The sheriff’s department said it wasn’t looking for any suspects but was awaiting an autopsy to say more about how he died.

TLC network, which aired the show, issued a statement mourning Bonner as a spirited character who was a fan favorite. The network said he had once weighed 650 pounds (295 kilograms) but dramatically reduced his weight.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.