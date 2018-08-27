ALMA Awards return after 3 years in agreement with Fuse

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The American Latino Media Arts Awards, or ALMAs, will be back this fall after a three-year hiatus in time for the 50th anniversary of UnidosUS, previously known as National Council of La Raza.

Fuse Media has entered into a multi-year agreement to become the exclusive multiplatform media home of the ALMAs, which has had Jennifer Lopez and Eva Longoria among its hosts.

Organizers said Monday they will present a re-envisioned show celebrating Latino heritage and leading entertainment and media personalities through an engaging, inclusive format, with more details and a specific date to be announced.

“We are proud to have the ALMA Awards back as part of our organization’s 50th anniversary, and to host the first ALMAs under our new name”, said Janet Murguía, UnidosUS President and CEO. “Now more than ever, Latinos must reclaim the narrative of our place in U.S. society, and as always, ALMAs is an opportunity to recognize and celebrate everything our community contributes to American culture.”

UnidosUS is the nation’s largest Hispanic civil rights and advocacy organization. In 1995 it created the ALMA Awards as a way to promote fair, accurate, and balanced portrayals of Latinos in the entertainment industry. The ceremony, previously aired by Fox, ABC and NBC, was canceled in 2015.

“Fuse Media (and its predecessor SiTV), since day one, has been committed to building a unique entertainment platform to lift the voices of Latinos and other underserved communities and in so doing, celebrate our diverse, multicultural nation. I cannot think of a better way, especially today, to embrace this mission than by partnering with UnidosUS to reimagine the ALMA Awards,” Fuse Media CEO Michael Schwimmer said.

The ALMAs 2018 will be produced by Done + Dusted, which were the organizers of Stand Up To Cancer and the iHeartRadio Music Awards as well as co-producers of the 2018 Emmy Awards.

