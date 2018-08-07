AM Prep-Segue UPDATE

BROADWAY PROTEST AGAINST TRUMP

WASHINGTON (AP) — You’ve heard of casts of Broadway shows heading out to perform in other cities. In this case it was a group of cast members from some of Broadway’s biggest musicals — that left New York to appear in front of the White House to protest President Donald Trump. Among the protesters was Rosie O’Donnell, a frequent foil of the president. She told protesters it’s important for them to make their voices heard — so Trump would know they were not going away. The protesters contained current and former cast members from Broadway show including “Wicked,” ”Hamilton,” ”Phantom of the Opera” and other productions.

___

Sound:

Advertisement

022762-w-365:28-(Oscar Wells Gabriel, AP entertainment editor, with music)-“Oscar Wells Gabriel, Washington”-Rosie O’Donnell, Broadway stars, protest outside White House (7 Aug 2018)

<<CUT *022762 (08/07/18)££ 365:28 "Oscar Wells Gabriel, Washington"

022763-c-212:40-(Oscar Wells Gabriel, AP entertainment editor)-“not going away”-Rosie O’Donnell, Broadway stars, protest outside White House (7 Aug 2018)

<<CUT *022763 (08/07/18)££ 212:40 "not going away"

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — The TV show “Homeland” is about to wrap up production. Showtime says its acclaimed series will end next year after eight seasons. The network says the series has been a “game-changer.” And its creator-producer says he will bring the national security drama to its “proper conclusion.” Alex Gansa says he’s sad to see the series end — but that it’s time to shut it down. Claire Danes stars in “Homeland.” She plays a bipolar former CIA agent who gets involved in dangerous conflicts that sometimes mirror real-world events.

“CHARMED” REBOOT

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Ready for a diverse, yet “woke” group of witches on TV? If your answer is yes, CW says it has the show for you. It is doing a reboot of “Charmed.” And this time, the drama is being recast as three half-sisters of mixed heritage. One is white, one is Latina and the third African-American. The executive producer of the show says the witches will take on modern issues, like the #MeToo movement. Not everyone is happy with the reboot. One of the original cast members, Holly Marie Combs, has posted tweets in which she says the new show will end up “capitalizing” on their hard work.

“EIGHTH GRADE” – SCREENING

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The good news for parents: their eighth-grade kids will be able to see the movie “Eighth Grade” in theaters — for free. The not-so-good news: the movie is rated R — and under movie rules, they aren’t supposed to be able to see that. The film’s distributor is trying to get over that second problem. A24 says it will host a night of free screenings and the theaters will waive the rating for the day. The Bo Burnham film follows a shy 13-year-old girl in her last week of middle school. It’s gotten widespread praise for the way it depicts being a young teenager in the social media age.

SHOWTIME TO LOOK AT PRESIDENTIAL-FBI DISPUTES

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Showtime is calling it “mildly timely.” But it’s likely a new documentary series might become even more timely as the Russia investigation continues focuses on President Donald Trump and his associates. The series has the working title “Enemies: The President, Justice & the FBI.” And Showtime says it will look at the history of what it calls “epic confrontations” between presidents and FBI directors from J. Edgar Hoover to James Comey. The four-part series makes its debut Nov. 18.

LEBRON JAMES DOCUMENTARY SERIES IN WORKS

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — LeBron James is ready to clap back at critics who say athletes and celebrities shouldn’t comment on political issues. And he’s doing so with a show whose very title is a slap at those who prefer celebrities to stay out of politics. The series is called “Shut Up and Dribble.” And if that title sounds familiar, it should. That’s what Fox News host Laura Ingraham said about James in February when the NBA star dared speak on politics during an interview. Jones will serve as executive producer for the series, which traces the modern history of the NBA and its players, including how players expanded their fame beyond the court and into fields like business and fashion. James found himself drawn into politics last week when President Donald Trump called him and CNN anchor Don Lemon stupid.

by Oscar Wells Gabriel II

Follow Oscar Wells Gabriel II on Twitter at https://twitter.com/OWGabriel2

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.