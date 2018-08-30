Listen Live Sports

Aretha Franklin homegoing also celebration of black culture

August 30, 2018 10:28 am
 
DETROIT (AP) — Aretha Franklin, Queen of Soul, belonged to her God, her city and her community, and the cultural institutions she loved have been on full display in the celebration of her life leading up to her homegoing services on Friday.

More than two dozen ministers, performers both secular and gospel, along with black entertainers, athletes and civil rights activists make up a who’s who list of black America that will pay tribute to Franklin in a marathon service scheduled to last at least five hours.

The institutions she loved so much, including the black church, her sorority and civil rights, have been on full display. Her funeral Friday features elements from these areas of black life, and will be a final balm from Franklin to those who mourn her.

