Aretha Franklin’s family says ‘We have felt your love’

August 16, 2018 11:17 am
 
DETROIT (AP) — Family statement on the death of Aretha Franklin:

“In one of the darkest moments of our lives, we are not able to find the appropriate words to express the pain in our heart. We have lost the matriarch and rock of our family. The love she had for her children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins knew no bounds.”

“We have been deeply touched by the incredible outpouring of love and support we have received from close friends, supporters and fans all around the world. Thank you for your compassion and prayers. We have felt your love for Aretha and it brings us comfort to know that her legacy will live on. As we grieve, we ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time.”

For more, visit https://apnews.com/tag/ArethaFranklin

