Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Art group to rebuild Berlin Wall in German capital

August 28, 2018 8:41 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — The German capital is getting its infamous Berlin Wall back — at least for four weeks.

A group of artists said Tuesday they’re planning to build a facsimile of the wall around a downtown Berlin block in mid-October.

Visitors of the art installation need to buy “visas” online for 15 euros ($17.50.) When entering the walled area, they’ll have to exchange their cell phones for a smart phone which will provide instructions for a tour including documentaries, exhibits and concerts.

The wall will be torn down on Nov. 9 — 29 years after the original Berlin Wall, which divided the city from 1961 to 1989, came down.

        Insight by Compuware: Federal technology experts discuss modernizing IT and living with legacy systems in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The artists are still waiting for the final OK from the city’s authorities for their project.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|4 Intelligence and National Security...
9|5 DIA Industry Engagement
9|5 Incident Response '18
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor hands out candy to Colombian schoolchildren

Today in History

1975: President Ford survives assassination attempt