Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Art museum to feature paintings by rocker Mellencamp

August 12, 2018 10:30 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio art museum has announced a new exhibition of paintings by rocker John Mellencamp, known for his expressionistic oil portraits and other works.

“John Mellencamp: Expressionist” opens Sept. 20 at the Butler Institute of American Art in Youngstown and runs through Nov. 18. It will include portraits and mixed-media pieces.

The show is Mellencamp’s second show with the Butler after his 2013-14 exhibition at the museum’s Trumbull Branch in suburban Howland.

Mellencamp is known for rock classics including “Small Town,” ”Jack and Diane” and “Pink Houses.”

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

The Butler Institute has a reputation for exhibiting artwork by famous actors and musicians, with recent displays by Bob Dylan, Peter Falk, Tony Bennett, Jessica Lange, Ronnie Wood and Kim Novak.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington