Australian filmmaker goes on trial in Cambodia

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — An Australian filmmaker has gone on trial in Cambodia on charges of endangering national security after being arrested last year for flying a drone to capture images of an opposition political rally.

James Ricketson was taken in an orange prison uniform to the Phnom Penh Municipal Court for a hearing Thursday on the charges, which in legal terms are tantamount to espionage, for which he could be sentenced to five to 10 years in prison.

Ricketson was arrested in June last year after he used a drone to film the final rally of the opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party before local elections. The party has since been dissolved as part of a sweeping crackdown on the opposition and media critical of Prime Minister Hun Sen’s government.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.