Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Australian on trial in Cambodia testifies he is not a spy

August 23, 2018 7:54 am
 
< a min read
Share       

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — An Australian filmmaker on trial in Cambodia for endangering national security has defended himself under cross-examination, declaring the evidence shows he is a journalist, not a spy or political operative.

James Ricketson was arrested in June last year after he used a drone to film a rally of an opposition political party ahead of local elections. The charge against him is tantamount in legal terms to espionage, and carries a punishment of up to 10 years in prison.

He said in testimony Thursday that his filming the opposition Cambodian National Rescue Party was strictly a journalistic endeavor, and that video and messages presented as evidence by the prosecution were the products of journalism, not spying.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their IT modernization progress in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Defense Entertainment News Government News Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
9|4 OPM Industry Outreach Day
9|4 Intelligence and National Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military honor guard carries McCain into Rotunda

Today in History

1943: Navy names first ship for African American