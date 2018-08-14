Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Author of book on Columbine writing an account of Parkland

August 14, 2018 12:34 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — The author of a best-seller about the Columbine school shooting is working on a book about Parkland.

Harper announced Tuesday that Dave Cullen’s book is scheduled to come out in February, timed to the one-year anniversary of the massacre at Florida’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. According to Harper, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers, Cullen “burrows into the hearts” of the Parkland student survivors as the follows their lives in the months after the shooting.

The book is currently untitled.

Cullen’s “Columbine” came out in 2009, a decade after the Colorado shooting, and spent several weeks on The New York Times’ best-seller list. He has been writing about Parkland for Vanity Fair.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington