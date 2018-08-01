Listen Live Sports

Autopsy shows Bonnaroo death caused by drug overdose

August 1, 2018 11:13 am
 
MANCHESTER, Tenn. (AP) — Autopsy results show a man who died while attending the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Tennessee accidently overdosed on drugs.

The Tennessean cited a toxicology report that said 32-year-old Michael Donivan Craddock Jr. of Mt. Juliet had cocaine, alcohol and high levels of a psychedelic amphetamine in his system when he died.

Craddock was found dead on June 8 in a car at a festival campground.

Dozens of people were treated for heat-related issues at the four-day summer festival. The death was the 13th in the festival’s 17-year history.

Information from: The Tennessean, http://www.tennessean.com

