Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Backstreet Boys fans treated for injuries after storm

August 19, 2018 2:32 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

THACKERVILLE, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma casino says 14 people suffered cuts and bruises when a powerful rainstorm toppled entrance trusses and disrupted the start of an outdoor concert by the Backstreet Boys.

Kym Koch-Thompson, spokeswoman for the WinStar World Casino and Resort, says the concertgoers were treated at the scene following Saturday’s storm, then taken to hospitals in Oklahoma and Texas. She says they were all treated for minor injuries and released. The casino in Thackerville is about 70 miles (110 kilometers) northwest of Dallas.

The casino says a storm packing winds of up to 80 mph (128 kph) struck the venue about 5:30 p.m. and blew down entrance trusses on about 150 concertgoers who didn’t heed earlier evacuation warnings.

Koch-Thompson says the concert was postponed. A new date hasn’t yet been set.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Health News Lifestyle News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|28 CDM Course and Exam
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

'Old Ironsides' tugged to Fort Independence

Today in History

1917: Women suffragists protest President Wilson