Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Ballot petition nixed for ‘Law and Order’ actress Diane Neal

August 24, 2018 8:24 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

KINGSTON, N.Y. (AP) — It looks like curtains for “Law and Order” actress Diane Neal in her bid for a new role as congresswoman from a sprawling upstate New York district.

The state Board of Elections has invalidated Neal’s nominating petition to get on the November ballot as an independent candidate in the 19th Congressional District. The board rejected 1,852 of the 4,181 signatures on Neal’s petition, leaving her 1,171 short of the needed 3,500.

Neal said Friday that the board is doing the bidding of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. She says she’s confident she’ll succeed in her appeal to the state Supreme Court.

Democrat Antonio Delgado is challenging incumbent Republican Rep. John Faso to represent the district north of the New York City metro area.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their IT modernization progress in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Neal, who portrayed Assistant District Attorney Casey Novak on “Law and Order: SVU,” hasn’t held political office.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|4 Intelligence and National Security...
9|4 OPM Industry Outreach Day
9|5 Incident Response '18
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military honor guard carries McCain into Rotunda

Today in History

1783: Treaty of Paris signed