Bill Clinton, Smokey Robinson to speak at Franklin funeral

August 24, 2018 3:26 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Bill Clinton, Smokey Robinson, the Rev. Jesse Jackson and Cicely Tyson will be among the speakers at Aretha Franklin’s funeral next week.

Franklin’s rep, Gwendolyn Quinn, says other speakers will include former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, music mogul Clive Davis, the Rev. Al Sharpton, Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder and Bishop T.D. Jakes. Michael Eric Dyson, former TV judge Greg Mathis, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones and U.S. Rep Brenda Lawrence are also additional speakers.

Clinton and the Queen of Soul were longtime friends. She sang at both of his inaugurations. Robinson and Franklin grew up together in Detroit.

Franklin died Aug. 16 of pancreatic cancer at the age of 76. Her funeral will be held in Detroit at Greater Grace Temple next Friday.

The Rev. Jasper Williams Jr. will deliver the eulogy. He is pastor of Salem Baptist Church in Atlanta.

The performers for the service include Stevie Wonder, Jennifer Hudson, Fantasia, Faith Hill, Chaka Khan and more.

This story has been correct to show that Mike Duggan, not Brenda Lawrence, is Detroit mayor. Lawrence is a U.S. Representative.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

