The Associated Press
 
Cambodian trial of Australian filmmaker nears end

August 28, 2018 6:49 am
 
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — An Australian filmmaker charged with endangering Cambodia’s national security has told a judge that his relationship with the now-disbanded opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party was purely professional.

James Ricketson was arrested in June last year for flying a camera-equipped drone over a party rally. The charge against him is tantamount in legal terms to espionage and is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Closing arguments in the trial are expected Wednesday. The judge questioned Ricketson on Tuesday about his relationship with the opposition party.

The testimony of Ricketson and his witnesses has focused on establishing his credentials as a professional filmmaker and his charitable work in Cambodia.

