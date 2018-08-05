Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Chrissy Teigen caught in Bali earthquake while on vacation

August 5, 2018 6:14 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Chrissy Teigen has shared her shock and worry in real time during a powerful and deadly earthquake in Indonesia with her social media followers.

The model, along with singer-husband John Legend and their two children, felt the shaking on neighboring Bali on Sunday.

“Bali. Trembling. So long,” Teigen tweeted to her 10.6 million followers.

The quake killed at least 39 people on the tourist island of Lombok, about 50 miles (80.5 kilometers) from Bali. A brief tsunami warning went into effect but was later lifted.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

In another posting, she wrote, “Oh man. We are on stilts. It felt like a ride. 15 solid seconds of “hooooooly (expletive) this is happening.”

The aftershocks unnerved Teigen, too.

“im either still trembling or these little quakes won’t stop IM TRYING TO BE NORMAL HERE,” she wrote.

At one point, Teigen reacted to the temblor as she was holding her 2-month-old son Miles: “I very calmly walked outside saying clutching baby saying ‘I’m naked. I’m naked. I’m naked.’ like a naked zombie.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington