Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Comedian Andy Gross apologizes to outraged Purdue students

August 21, 2018 10:24 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Comedian Andy Gross is apologizing after a performance at Indiana’s Purdue University angered some students and led school officials to call parts of his act “inappropriate.”

A representative for Los Angeles-based comedian and ventriloquist says Gross is “profoundly sorry” and regrets causing any offense or discomfort. Spokeswoman Rebecca Kaufman says Gross will no longer perform on college campuses.

Some walked out of his Saturday performance and accused Gross of harassing a female student he called on stage to assist with his routine. They say he made a crude reference to his own genitalia and requested that the student touch his leg, among other comments they found distasteful.

School officials say accounts differ as to what exactly happened, but that parts of the performance were contrary to the university’s values.

        Insight by Compuware: Federal technology experts discuss modernizing IT and living with legacy systems in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|28 CDM Course and Exam
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

'Old Ironsides' tugged to Fort Independence

Today in History

1917: Women suffragists protest President Wilson