The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
Crowds outlast rain, heat at Newport Jazz Fest

August 6, 2018 12:19 pm
 
NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — Crowds battled the elements for a variety of performances at this year’s Newport Jazz Festival.

The festival, which took place last weekend, was hit by heavy rains Saturday and blazing heat Sunday, but that didn’t stop people from coming out and jamming to their favorite bands.

Highlights from the festival include pianist Jon Batiste, band leader for “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” who performed Saturday with children from a New Jersey jazz summer camp.

Jazz saxophonist Charles Lloyd was the artist-in-residence at the festival, and he performed each day with a different band.

George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic closed the show with a cover of “Papa was a Rolling Stone.”

This year marked the 64th anniversary of the festival, which draws 10,000 people daily.

