Dollywood says $37M Wildwood Grove expansion to open in 2019

August 3, 2018 10:47 pm
 
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (AP) — Dolly Parton’s Dollywood amusement park has announced a $37 million expansion with rides, a restaurant and live entertainment.

The expansion is called Wildwood Grove and is planned to open next year.

Dollywood said in a news release that the investment meets the company’s 2013 commitment of $300 million over a 10-year period, four years ahead of schedule.

The expansion will include six ride attractions, featuring a suspended family roller coaster called The Dragonflier. There will also be various indoor and outdoor play areas for families.

Parton said in the release that Wildwood Grove will give visitors a place to “explore, play and imagine together — but more importantly — it’s a place where they can spend more time together.”

