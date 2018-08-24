Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Dylan Farrow to publish 2 young adult fantasy novels

August 24, 2018 4:55 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Dylan Farrow is getting into the book business by releasing two young adult novels.

The story is set in a fantasy world where those in control of society use magic to change the truth.

The first book, “HUSH,” will hit stores in fall 2020.

The series will be published by Wednesday Books, which announced the news Friday. It is an imprint of St. Martin’s Press.

Farrow is the daughter of Mia Farrow and Woody Allen.

Farrow has said Allen molested her in an attic in 1992 when she was 7 years old.

Allen has long denied the claims and was investigated but not charged.

Earlier this year, Farrow gave her first on-camera interview to “CBS This Morning” about her allegations against the filmmaker.

