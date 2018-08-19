Listen Live Sports

Correction: Backstreet Boys Concert-Oklahoma story

August 19, 2018 2:51 pm
 
THACKERVILLE, Okla. (AP) — In a story Aug. 18 about fans injured at a Backstreet Boys concert in Oklahoma, The Associated Press misspelled the name of the city in the dateline. The city is Thackerville, not Thackersville.

Fans injured in storm at Backstreet Boys Oklahoma concert

At least 14 people have been injured and transported to hospitals after trusses holding up the entrance to a resort where the Backstreet Boys were set to begin a concert in Oklahoma collapsed

THACKERVILLE, Okla. (AP) — At least 14 people have been injured and transported to hospitals after trusses holding up the entrance to a resort where the Backstreet Boys were set to begin a concert in Oklahoma collapsed.

WinStar World Casino and Resort says in a statement posted on Twitter Saturday that the resort began an evacuation at about 5 p.m. when lightning was within 4 miles of the casino.

The company says about 150 patrons did not evacuate and when the storm hit with 70-80 mph (113-128 kph) winds, it knocked over trusses and the entrance collapsed on them. Of the 14 people taken to a hospital, two have been released.

WinStar later said the concert was postponed to a later date. Band member Kevin Richardson tweeted that the concert had been sold out with about 12,000 fans.

