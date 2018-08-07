Listen Live Sports

For ABC’s new ‘A Million Little Things,’ life mirrors art

August 7, 2018 7:32 pm
 
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Life mirrored art during ABC’s promotion of its new fall drama “A Million Little Things.”

The series is about a group of people who became friends after being trapped in an elevator.

As the actors and producers concluded a Q&A with TV reporters at a hotel, an ABC spokeswoman relayed an ironic turn of events: Guests were stuck in an elevator on the eighth floor.

The elevator malfunction is a small part of “A Million Little Things.” The series opens with the suicide of one of the friends and follows the impact of his death.

There was a happy ending at the hotel, with the guests safely exiting the elevator.

The ensemble cast of “A Million Little Things,” debuting Sept. 26, includes Ron Livingston, James Roday and Grace Park.

