Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Former Food Network competitor accused of embezzlement

August 2, 2018 6:28 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi chef who competed on two Food Network shows is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a former employer.

The Sun Herald of Biloxi reported Thursday that 46-year-old Stacie Meehan Vande Wetering has been indicted by a grand jury on a charge of embezzlement. A charging document says Vande Wetering stole up to $10,000 from the Pascagoula Yacht Club in 2017.

It says she had access to the funds through her job as the club’s executive chef and general manager. Vande Wetering previously competed on the Food Network’s “Guy’s Grocery Games” and “Beat Bobby Flay” shows.

Vande Wetering has pleaded not guilty to the charge and was released from jail after posting bail. She declined the newspaper’s request for comment per advice from her attorney.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

___

Information from: The Sun Herald, http://www.sunherald.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington