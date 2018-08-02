Listen Live Sports

Fox looks to expand ’24’ franchise with prequel, legal drama

August 2, 2018
 
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Fox is developing two potential new series for its “24” drama franchise.

Fox executives Dana Walden and Gary Newman told a TV critics’ meeting Thursday that veteran “24” producers Howard Gordon and Brian Grazier are working on the ideas.

One is a prequel to the original series and involves “24” creators Joel Surnow and Bob Cochran, said Walden.

The other series is set in the legal world and would be a new take on the franchise, she said. The action unfolds in the 24 hours before a prisoner’s execution and involves high “emotional stakes,” Newman said.

They didn’t share further details.

Kiefer Sutherland starred in the original “24” that aired from 2001 to 2010 and in a limited 2014 version. The short-lived 2016-17 reboot “24: Legacy” featured Corey Hawkins.

