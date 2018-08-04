Listen Live Sports

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

August 4, 2018 8:05 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Jay Sekulow, member of President Donald Trump’s legal team; Govs. John Kasich, R-Ohio, and Jay Inslee, D-Wash.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., Roy Blunt, R-Mo.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Kellyanne Conway, counselor to the president; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; Arne Duncan, former education secretary.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Reps. Ed Royce, R-Calif., and Nanette Barragan, D-Calif.; former Gov. Deval Patrick, D-Mass.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — National security adviser John Bolton; Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla.; Cody Wilson, director of Defense Distributed.

