Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

August 17, 2018 6:01 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — National security adviser John Bolton.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — John Brennan, a former director of the CIA; Bishop Lawrence Persico of the Catholic Diocese of Erie, Pennsylvania.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y.; Rep. Kristi Noem, R-S.D.; Democratic congressional candidate Jennifer Wexton of Virginia.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — James Clapper, a former director of national intelligence; Michael Hayden, a former director of the CIA and the National Security Agency; Lisa Monaco, a former White House homeland security adviser; Gov. Steve Bullock, D-Mont.; Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — White House budget director Mick Mulvaney; Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis.; Mike Mullen, a former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

