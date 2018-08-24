Listen Live Sports

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

August 24, 2018
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Sens. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and Jeff Flake, R-Ariz.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Flake; Reps. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and David Cicilline, D-R.I.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Corey Lewandowski, a former Trump campaign manager.

