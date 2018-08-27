Listen Live Sports

Gun control school 'fashion show' features bulletproof vests

August 27, 2018
 
BOSTON (AP) — Gun control activists in Boston have staged a “back-to-school” fashion show featuring bulletproof vests and other safety gear.

Youths participating in Monday’s mock fashion show on Boston City Hall plaza donned helmets and gas masks as they walked down a catwalk to call for stricter gun laws.

Manuel Oliver, the father of one of the victims of the February massacre at a high school in Parkland, Florida, said the event was meant to show in “very graphic” terms how dangerous sending children to school has become.

Organizers also hung a large banner with the image of Oliver’s son, Joaquin.

Last week, Oliver and Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg marched with local gun control activists 50 miles to the headquarters of gun maker Smith & Wesson in Springfield.

