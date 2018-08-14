Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Indiana police say bomb threat halted Rascal Flatts concert

August 14, 2018 12:25 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a bomb threat is what prompted country group Rascal Flatts to abruptly end a concert in Indiana last week.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department says the bomb threat made Thursday night for Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center in suburban Indianapolis was deemed a credible danger. The department said in a statement Monday night that it won’t release details about the threat while it is being investigated.

No arrests have been made concerning the threat.

The band didn’t return for an expected encore, after which a public-address announcement said the show was over. Security guards told people to evacuate the outdoor amphitheater.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Rascal Flatts said on Twitter that everyone was able to leave safely and thanked fans for their understanding.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington