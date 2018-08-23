Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Janet Jackson to receive award at Black Girls Rock awards

August 23, 2018 11:49 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Janet Jackson will receive the rock star award at the 2018 Black Girls Rock awards.

The Grammy winner will be honored as a “phenomenal woman in music,” organizers said Thursday. Jackson recently released “Made For Now,” her single with Daddy Yankee.

Queen Latifah will host the show, which will be taped Sunday at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark. BET Networks will air the special celebrating the accomplishments of black women on Sept. 9.

Other award recipients include Mary J. Blige, Naomi Campbell and Judith Jamison.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Blige will receive the star power award. Campbell will be presented with the black girl magic award and Jamison will receive the living legend award for her work in dance and choreography.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|4 OPM Industry Outreach Day
9|4 Intelligence and National Security...
9|5 DIA Industry Engagement
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military honor guard carries McCain into Rotunda

Today in History

1943: Navy names first ship for African American