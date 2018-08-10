Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Trump praises Kanye West after Kimmel appearance

August 10, 2018 7:32 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — President Donald Trump is thanking Kanye West after the rapper talked about his support for Trump during an appearance Thursday on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“Thank you to Kanye West and the fact that he is willing to tell the TRUTH,” Trump said in a tweet from his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf course Friday evening. “It is making a big difference.”

But the appearance wasn’t all positive.

West was notably silent on the show when he was asked why he thinks the president cares about black people.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

West was discussing his support for Trump and questioning why people go after the president instead of trying “love” when Kimmel pointed to the policy that separated families caught crossing the border illegally.

“You’ve so famously and so powerfully said ‘George Bush doesn’t care about black people,’ it makes me wonder what makes you think that Donald Trump does, or any people at all?” Kimmel asked.

West considered the question, sitting silently without answering before Kimmel took a commercial break.

Kimmel had earlier asked West if he was worried about his wife, Kim Kardashian West, being alone with the president in the Oval Office during a recent visit.

The rapper replied that Trump “is a player,” drawing laughs.

        On DoD: Pentagon IG highlights more than 1,500 open recommendations, some dating back a decade

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington