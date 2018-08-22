Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

‘LazyTown’ villain Stefan Karl Stefansson dies at 43

August 22, 2018 4:11 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — Icelandic actor Stefan Karl Stefansson, who played villain Robbie Rotten in the children’s TV series “LazyTown,” has died of cancer. He was 43.

The actor’s wife, Steinunn Olina Thorsteinsdottir, announced on Facebook that he died Tuesday.

Trained as a stage actor and puppeteer, Stefansson was best known for “LazyTown,” where his junk food-munching villain was pitted against child heroine Stephanie and fitness-loving hero Sportacus. The Iceland-made show, a mix of animation, live action and CGI, ran between 2004 and 2007, and from 2013 to 2014.

Stefansson was diagnosed with bile duct cancer in 2016. He announced earlier this year that the disease had returned and was inoperable.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

He is survived by his wife and four children. Thorsteinsdottir said his ashes would be scattered on the ocean, in keeping with his wishes.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Health News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|28 CDM Course and Exam
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

F-16C Fighting Falcon prepares to refuel in midair

Today in History

1945: Truman orders seizure of US oil refineries