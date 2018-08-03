Listen Live Sports

Met Opera reaches deals with unions for singers, musicians

August 3, 2018 5:06 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The Metropolitan Opera says it has reached labor agreements with two of its largest unions but has not said whether the deals will allow regular Sunday performances for the first time.

Met spokesman Tim McKeough said Friday agreements were reached with the American Guild of Musical Artists, which represents principal singers, choristers and production personnel; and with local 802 of the American Federation of Musicians, which represents the orchestra. The agreements would replace deals that expired Tuesday, and are subject to ratification.

Met general manager Peter Gelb has repeatedly said he hoped the new agreements would allow the company to start regular Sunday performances, which the Met believes would draw better than weeknights.

