Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

‘Michael Jackson’s Thriller 3D’ to be remastered for IMAX

August 29, 2018 10:04 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Michael Jackson’s estate and IMAX are partnering to digitally remaster “Michael Jackson’s Thriller 3D” into IMAX 3D.

The partnership was announced Wednesday, which would have been the singer’s 60th birthday. It will be released in IMAX theaters across the U.S. for one week, beginning Sept. 21.

The estate’s co-executors say Jackson loved to give his fans the “latest and greatest in technology and entertainment experiences.”

The short film, directed by John Landis, premiered in Los Angeles in 1983. The 3D version was first shown at the 74th Venice Film Festival in 2017.

        Insight by the Thundercat and NetApp: Explore the State Department’s IT modernization challenges and strategies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The remastered release precedes the launch of Amblin Entertainment’s fantasy film, “The House with a Clock in Its Walls,” starring Jack Black and Cate Blanchett.

Jackson was 50 years old when he died in June 2009.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|5 ISS World America
9|5 Incident Response '18
9|6 Total Exposure Health 2018
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Hawaii defense personnel honor National Suicide Awareness Month

Today in History

1901: President William McKinley is shot