Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

MTV VMAs working to craft tribute for Aretha Franklin

August 17, 2018 10:36 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — The MTV Video Music Awards plans on honoring the legacy of Aretha Franklin — they’re just not sure how they will do it.

The VMAs will air live Monday. Show executive producer Jesse Ignjatovic tells The Associated Press on Friday that his team is “working on a lot of different options.”

Franklin, who was 76, died Thursday at her home in Detroit from pancreatic cancer.

Ignjatovic says he’s working to find “the right tone and the right artist” to properly pay tribute to the Queen of Soul.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

He adds: “Whether it’s a performance or spoken — just something that’s organic and done in a way that feels tonally right because it’s Aretha Franklin.”

The VMAs will be held at Radio City Music Hall in New York.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

'Old Ironsides' tugged to Fort Independence