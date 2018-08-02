Listen Live Sports

Musician Levon Helm’s Arkansas home on Historic Register

August 2, 2018 1:43 pm
 
MARVELL, Ark. (AP) — The eastern Arkansas home of The Band musician Levon Helm has been added to the state Register of Historic Places.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program’s review board voted unanimously Wednesday to add Helm’s boyhood home in Marvell to the register.

Helm was a singer, drummer and mandolin player for The Band, which backed Bob Dylan in the 1960s. The Band went on to record 10 studio albums.

Ann Ballard Bryan is an interior design instructor at the University of Central Arkansas. Bryan and her students worked to acquire the historic designation.

Her students took measurements of the home, did research and made architectural drawings and blueprints. Students also organized a fundraiser to help cover restoration costs for the Helm house. Work began in April.

Information from: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.arkansasonline.com

