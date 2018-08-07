Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Nathan Fillion ready for action in ‘The Rookie,’ sort of

August 7, 2018 11:39 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Nathan Fillion is ready for action as a police officer in ABC’s new drama “The Rookie” — up to a point.

Fillion told a TV critics’ meeting Tuesday that his “knees would appreciate it” if he can have a stuntman do the running for him.

The 47-year-old actor joked that at this point in his life, “kneeling is a stunt for me.”

In “The Rookie,” Fillion plays a man whose midlife crisis leads him to the Los Angeles Police Department.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Fillion, who starred in ABC’s “Castle,” said he believes there’s a cultural wave of people reinventing their lives like his character in “The Rookie.”

The drama, which includes Richard T. Jones, Afton Williamson and Alyssa Diaz in the cast, debuts Oct. 16.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington