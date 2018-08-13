Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

New book inspired by rap song ‘The Deep’

August 13, 2018 10:22 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — A book coming out next June is going “Deep.”

Saga Press announced Monday that it is publishing a book inspired by a rap song by Clipping, the experimental featuring Grammy winner and “Hamilton” actor Daveed Diggs. “The Deep” is written by Rivers Solomon and tells of an underwater society inhabited by descendants of African slave women.

Clipping is working on new music for the book, timed to its publication. The group plans a vinyl release featuring the song “The Deep” and additional material.

Diggs originated the roles of Thomas Jefferson and the Marquis de Lafayette in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s celebrated musical. He is currently starring in the film “Blindspotting,” which he co-wrote and co-produced.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington