Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

New McCartney love song takes direct, ‘raunchy’ approach

August 15, 2018 5:39 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — The man who co-wrote “I Want to Hold Your Hand” more than a half century ago is speaking more directly these days.

Sir Paul McCartney released a new single on Wednesday called “Fuh You,” where the key line — “I want to fuh you” — contains a fudged version of a common obscenity.

The 76-year-old former Beatle described it in a news release as “sort of a love song, but a raunchy love song.”

The song has been made available on digital and streaming platforms, so radio airplay doesn’t appear to be an issue. The song will be included in his first album of all-new material since 2013, “Egypt Station,” which is due for release on September 7.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington